Chinakhov was ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Calgary due to an undisclosed injury, Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Chinakhov was absent from Tuesday's practice for a maintenance day, but it seems the Russian winger is dealing with something more severe. With the 25-year-old winger shelved, his spot in the lineup could go to Rutger McGroarty, though Evgeni Malkin will also be back in action after missing the previous two games. Chinakhov should be considered day-to-day ahead of a clash with Buffalo on Friday.