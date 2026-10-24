Chinakhov (lower body) will miss Saturday's home clash against the Predators and is still day-to-day, per Seth Rorabaugh.

Head coach Dan Muse stated that Chinakhov is once again day-to-day, which set him up to miss his fourth game out of the Penguins' last five outings. Prior to going down, the 25-year-old winger posted two goals, three points, 14 shots on net, four hits and three blockers shots across eight appearances. He'll have some time to rest ahead of his next chance to return to the lineup, which is Thursday's home game against the Mammoth.