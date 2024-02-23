Bemstrom was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026.

Bemstrom has 11 points in 32 contests for the Blue Jackets this season, giving him 69 points over 204 career appearances. The 24-year-old winger has never really managed more than a bottom-six role, but the Penguins will bring him in with the hopes he can improve their scoring depth. Bemstrom will likely remain in a bottom-six role once he links up with the Penguins.