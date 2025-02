Bemstrom was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Bemstrom will return to the AHL with Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin both expected to rejoin the Pens against Washington on Saturday. Bemstrom has appeared in two games in the NHL this season, averaging 12:14 of ice time while failing to record a point.