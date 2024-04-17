Bemstrom will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Bemstrom's brief time with the Penguins will come to an unfortunate end as he misses the season finale versus New York. Since joining Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, the 24-year-old center recorded just three goals and two assists in 24 games while averaging 8:47 of ice time. With Bemstrom out of the lineup, either Jesse Puljujarvi or Radim Zohorna figures to suit up.