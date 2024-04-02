Bemstrom scored a goal on one shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Bemstrom was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous three contests. The 24-year-old forward's tally ended a 15-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers to go with 25 shots, 10 blocks and seven hits.
More News
-
Penguins' Emil Bemstrom: Dealt to Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Grabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Notches two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Up from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Hot start with AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Designated for waivers•