Bemstrom (concussion) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Monday.

Bemstrom became an unrestricted free agent after Pittsburgh declined to present him with a qualifying offer, but the two sides ended up agreeing to terms anyway. The 25-year-old had eight goals and 16 points in 56 contests between the Blue Jackets and the Penguins in 2023-24. If Bemstrom's healthy, he'll likely start the season in a bottom-six capacity.