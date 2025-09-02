Jarventie was loaned to Finnish second-tier club Pyry on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Jarventie was limited to just eight games with Tappara Tampere last season due to a long-term injury. In those few appearances, the 20-year-old winger failed to register a point. Selected by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, a good campaign with Pyry could see Jarventie make the jump to North America heading into 2026-27.