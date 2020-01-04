Penguins' Emil Larmi: Brought up to big club

The Penguins recalled Larmi from ECHL Wheeling on Saturday.

The Penguins initially planned on recalling Casey DeSmith, but DeSmith lost his passport and the team is traveling to Montreal on Saturday. Therefore, they dipped into their ECHL program to bring up Larmi, who will back up Matt Murray in Saturday's game so Tristan Jarry doesn't have to travel. The 23-year-old Larmi has accrued a .959 save percentage and 1.51 GAA in the ECHL ranks.