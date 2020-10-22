Larmi will begin the season on loan with Finnish team HPK, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Larmi previous spent three seasons playing for HPK in which he went 50-44-29 in 128 contests with a 2.19 GAA, .913 save percentage and 15 shutouts. The 24-year-old netminder will enter training camp on the fringe of even the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton roster after the Penguins signed Max Lagace to a two-way deal and Shane Starrett to a minor-league only contract. As such, Larmi could be left in Finland for the entire 2020-21 campaign, though his loan agreement will allow him to rejoin training camp.