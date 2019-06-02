Penguins' Emil Larmi: Inks entry-level deal

Larmi signed a two-year, entry-level contract worth $700,000 with the Penguins on Sunday.

Larmi signs from the top league in Finland, where he went 50-44-29 to go along with a 2.07 GAA and .931 save percentage in three seasons with HPK. At 22-years-old, he certainly has a chance to get a call to the big club at some point in his career if he keeps developing. For next season, however, it's likely that Larmi starts his career in North America with AHL Wilkes-Barre.