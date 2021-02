Larmi was called up to the taxi squad Friday.

Larmi has a rough start to the 2020-21 campaign, as he went 1-5-6 with a .890 save percentage in 12 games with HPK Hameenlinna (Finland) before coming over for the start of the AHL campaign. With the Baby Pens, the 24-year-old netminder has gone 1-1-1 with a 3.66 GAA and .893 save percentage. Larmi shouldn't be expected to see any game action in Pittsburgh.