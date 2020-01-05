Penguins' Emil Larmi: Shuffled back to minors
The Penguins reassigned Larmi to ECHL Wheeling on Sunday.
Larmi was called up on an emergency basis for Saturday's game against Montreal, serving as the team's backup to Matt Murray. The Finn will head back to the ECHL where he's been solid, racking up a 1.51 GAA and .959 save percentage in four appearances.
