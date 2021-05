Larmi agreed to a two-year contract with the Lahden Pelicans on Monday.

Larmi returns to the Pelicans for whom he played his youth hockey starting with the U16 team back in 2011-12. The netminder signed a two-year deal with the Penguins back in June of 2019 but was never able to break into the NHL roster. Larmi is technically set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so Pittsburgh could hand him a qualifying offer in order to retain his NHL rights even as he returns to Finland.