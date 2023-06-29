Pieniniemi was selected 91st overall by the Penguins in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A big kid (6-foot-2) and above average skater, Pieniniemi looks the part of an NHL defender. His offensive game is simple, but effective. Pieniniemi knows his limitations and doesn't attempt to do too much with the puck on his stick. He should get a chance at regular playing time in Finland's top league this coming season, at which point we should get an idea of just how much future potential Pieniniemi possesses.