Pieniniemi signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Finnish defenseman was selected 91st overall in the 2023 Draft. He managed to play one game with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga, the top league in Finland, but he spent most of the season with the U20 farm team, scoring once and adding 12 helpers in 31 contests. Expect to see Pieniniemi to see more action in the top Finnish league as well as play for Finland's U20 World Championship squad.