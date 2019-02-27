Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Arrives in Steel City
Gudbranson (visa issues) joined the Penguins for Wednesday's practice and should be available against Buffalo on Friday.
Gudbranson's arrival comes just in time for Pittsburgh, as the club could be facing the loss of Chad Ruhwedel (upper body), who was injured in Tuesday's clash with Columbus. The 26-year-old Gudbranson figures to take on big minutes with his new club, likely logging more than his 17:59 season average when he was with Vancouver.
