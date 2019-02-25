Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Brought in via trade
Gudbranson was acquired by the Penguins from the Canucks on Monday in exchange for Tanner Pearson, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Gudbranson will likely need to slot into the lineup for the Penguins right away against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, as the club will be without Brian Dumoulin (concussion) or Kris Letang (upper body). Once the Pens get fully fit, Gudbranson could struggle for minutes on the blue line, especially come playoffs if Olli Maatta (shoulder) is given the green light.
