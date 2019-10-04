Play

Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Dishes out two hits

Gudbranson registered two hits and one giveaway in 15:03 of ice time against Buffalo on Thursday.

Gudbranson spent 1:14 of his 15:03 shorthanded, so it shouldn't come as a shock that he was held without a shot. The blueliner shouldn't be counted on for offensive output, considering last year was only the second time he's reached the 10-point mark.

