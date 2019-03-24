Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Garners helper
Gudbranson picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Dallas.
Gudbranson ended an 11-game pointless streak with his tally, but is still looking for his first goal in a Penguins uniform. The blueliner was brought in at the trade deadline for his defensive capabilities and physical style of play, so fans and fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on him for offensive output.
