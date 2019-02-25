Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Immigration issues delay debut
Gudbranson will not be ready to play Tuesday versus Columbus due to immigration issues, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Thought to be ready to provide immediate reinforcement on the blue line, Gudbranson's immigration issues will prevent him from facing the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday, leaving the Penguins very thin on the back end. Pittsburgh's newest defenseman will hope to have his affairs in order in time to dress Friday in Buffalo.
