Penguins' Erik Gudbranson: Impresses new coach
Making his Penguins debut, Gudbranson registered a blocked shot, two hits and three shots on goal over 20:19 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
While the rugged defenseman admitted to being nervous for his introductory contest, he ended up drawing praise from head coach Mike Sullivan. "I thought he played really well," Sullivan said. "He moved the puck. He was physical. You could see the edge he plays with. I thought he had a strong game." As part of the 2018-19 campaign, Gudbranson stacked two goals and six assists against a minus-27 rating with the Canucks prior to joining the Pens at the trade deadline.
