Karlsson was dealt to Pittsburgh on Sunday in a three-team trade with San Jose and Montreal.
The Penguins also acquired Rem Pitlick from the Canadiens and Dillon Hamaliuk from the Sharks in the trade. Additionally, the Penguins received a 2026 third-round pick from San Jose. Karlsson claimed the 2023 Norris Trophy after compiling 25 goals and 101 points in 82 games. San Jose will retain $1.5 million of his $11.5 million cap hit, which runs through the 2026-27 season. Karlsson and Kris Letang will provide the Penguins with plenty of offensive firepower from the back end.
