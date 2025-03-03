Karlsson earned two assists, one with man advantage, in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto.

Karlsson set up Sidney Crosby on the power play and helped out on Bryan Rust's 21st goal of the campaign in the defeat. Karlsson has two multi-point performances in his last three games and has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 11 outings. The right-shot blueliner has eight goals, 45 points, 18 PIM, 154 shots on goal and a minus-21 rating while averaging 23:17 of ice time through 63 contests in 2024-25. Karlsson has been subject to trade speculation, though his $11.5 million cap hit and no-movement clause would certainly complicate any potential deal.