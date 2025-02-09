Karlsson tallied a goal, took four shots on net and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Karlsson netted Pittsburgh's second goal just over four minutes into the second period. The 34-year-old blueliner has six goals, 40 points, 143 shots on target and 73 blocks in 57 appearances this season. While his goal total is slowly rising towards his total of 11 from a year ago, Karlsson ranks 11th among defenders with 32 assists. He is set to play for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off and could come back to the Penguins hot with some quality performances in the tournament.