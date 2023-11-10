Karlsson notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Karlsson has a goal and six helpers over his last four games, all against Pacific Division opponents. The defenseman helped out on the Penguins' last two goals Thursday, including Bryan Rust's game-winning tally in overtime. Karlsson's offense has been essentially as advertised -- he's picked up two goals, nine helpers, 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through his first 12 appearances with the Penguins.