Karlsson notched three assists with one shot on net, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The veteran blueliner had a helper in each period, including the primary assist on Bryan Rust's game-winner just 42 seconds into the third. Karlsson has yet to find the back of the net himself in 2025-26, but through 10 games he's delivered nine assists, all of them coming in the last six contests.