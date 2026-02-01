Karlsson registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The helper was Karlsson's 700th career assist. The 35-year-old defenseman reached the 900-point mark earlier in January, so his march to 1,000 is on, a mark that only eight blueliners in NHL history have reached so far. The assist was Karlsson's first point in four contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's at 34 points, 100 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 48 appearances this season.