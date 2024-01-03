Karlsson notched an assist in Tuesday's clash with Washington.
Despite the helper, Karlsson is mired in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 25 versus Toronto. At this point, there is little chance that the defending Norris Trophy champion will reach the 25-goal mark as he did last year and remains well off the pace for another 100-point campaign.
