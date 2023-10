Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Karlsson powered the Penguins' offense, helping out on goals by Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust while tallying one himself. The 33-year-old Karlsson had been limited to one assist over his first three games with the Penguins. Through four outings, he's added 12 shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating while primarily playing on the second pairing.