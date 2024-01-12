Karlsson garnered an assist versus Vancouver in a 4-3 loss Thursday, continuing his five-game point streak.

Karlsson has registered one goal and five helpers, including a pair of power-play points, during his current streak. Barring a rapid uptick in productivity, the veteran blueliner shouldn't be expected to repeat his 2022-23 number when he put up over 100 points to secure the Norris Trophy. Still, the Swede is on pace to challenge for the 60-point threshold as long as he stays healthy.