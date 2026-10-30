Karlsson scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Karlsson continued his steady start to the season, which has seen him get on the scoresheet in 10 of 13 games. The veteran blueliner has a total of two goals, 11 assists, 21 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 13 appearances. Karlsson's early production is a positive sign that this won't be the year his numbers decline, so he should be a good contributor for his fantasy managers.