Karlsson scored twice Saturday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.

His first, which pushed the score to 3-0, deflected in off the stick of Buffalo defender Erik Johnson on a power play in the first minute of the third. His second went into an empty net. Karlsson has nine points (three goals, six assists) on a five-game point streak after putting up just three points in his first eight games. Four of those points have come on the power play. It has taken some time to find chemistry with his new teammates, but things are finally looking up for Karlsson and his fantasy managers. It will be hard to replicate his triple-digit point total from last season, but never say never, especially if the Pens' stars stay healthy.