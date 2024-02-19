Karlsson recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Karlsson set up a Sidney Crosby goal late in the first period. While Karlsson hasn't scored in 13 games, he's logged 10 assists, including four on the power play, in that span. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 38 points, 121 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 52 outings overall. He'll likely never come near his 101-point total from last season again, but he still puts up strong offense from the blue line.