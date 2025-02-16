Karlsson scored a goal for Sweden in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4-Nations Face-Off in Montreal.
Karlsson put Sweden up 3-2 in the second on a 3-on-2 rush. He had three shots and one block. Karlsson was one of the best Swedish players on the ice, ultimately earning the game's third star for his work.
