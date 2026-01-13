Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports, Karlsson will be out of action for at least two weeks.

Karlsson logged 23:12 of ice time in Sunday's clash with the Bruins, so it's not immediately clear when he suffered this lower-body injury. In order to bolster the team's defensive options, Ryan Graves was called up from the minors in a corresponding move. Karlsson has just one goal in his last 12 outings, but he has chipped in seven helpers over that stretch.