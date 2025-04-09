Karlsson scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

This was the 200th goal of Karlsson's career, a milestone he achieved in his 1,081st game. He ranks 23rd on the all-time list for goals by a defenseman, and second to only Brent Burns (261) among active blueliners, though Burns was a forward for part of his career. Karlsson has managed to have a decent campaign with 11 tallies, 53 points, 186 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 79 outings this season.