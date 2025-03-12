Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Karlsson has been pretty good since his time with Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, earning three goals and six assists over 10 outings since the NHL resumed play. The 34-year-old defenseman came up clutch Tuesday, tallying from the top of the left circle 49 seconds into overtime to spoil the Golden Knights' comeback attempt. Karlsson is now at nine goals, 47 points, 163 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances this season, giving him an excellent chance to top both 10 goals and 50 points for the third year in a row.