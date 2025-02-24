Karlsson accounted for an even-strength assist, two blocked shots, one takeaway and a minus-3 rating in a team-high 27:54 of ice time Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Karlsson helped out Ryan Shea's first goal of 2024-25 early in the final frame. Karlsson has yet to be held off the scoresheet through six games in February, having provided a goal and six helpers during that stretch. The right-shot blueliner's point streak is up to seven games overall. Karlsson is on pace to match the 56 points he produced over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. The 34-year-old continues to lead Pittsburgh on the back end with six markers and 34 helpers through 59 outings.