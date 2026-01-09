Karlsson scored a goal, tallied an assist and put two shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Karlsson tallied the opening goal for Pittsburgh just under seven minutes into the first period before picking up a secondary helper on Evgeni Malkin's power-play score. With the pair of points, Karlsson now has four goals, 29 assists, 92 shots on net and 40 blocks through 42 games this season. During the Penguins' six-game win streak, the 35-year-old blueliner has been a steady contributor to the offense with seven points, which include two multi-assist outings. The Pens' top defenseman ranks inside the top 10 in points among blueliners across the NHL and is tied for sixth in assists. While he likely won't reach the 100-point threshold again, Karlsson should continue to quarterback the team's top power-play unit, which should give him a solid chance at posting his best offensive season with Pittsburgh if he can surpass the 56 points he had during the 2023-24 season.