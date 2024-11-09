Karlsson scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Karlsson picked up his second multi-point effort of the season. He did it in the first period, scoring the opening goal 3:11 into the game before setting up a Michael Bunting tally a few minutes later. Karlsson was indirectly called out by head coach Mike Sullivan after Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes, and it appears the message was received. The 34-year-old defenseman has 10 points through 16 contests, but he's also sporting a minus-7 rating with 42 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and six hits.