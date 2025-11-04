Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Opens scoring in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The goal at 13:08 of the first period was Karlsson's first of the season. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 26 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 14 appearances. He's benefited from the Penguins' strong start to the season, and he should provide steady offense while occupying a top-four role and a spot on the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Dishes three more helpers Monday•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Five assists in last four games•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Provides two assists•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Nets 200th career goal•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Sets up game-winner•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Scores again Saturday•