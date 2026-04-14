Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Out Tuesday versus St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson will not suit up Tuesday as Pittsburgh holds out its veterans for the start of the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Karlsson has been Pittsburgh's most valuable player in 2025-26, racking up 15 goals and 66 points across 75 appearances, marking his best offensive campaign as a Penguin. He shouldered an enormous workload during extended absences by both Crosby and Malkin and was recognized with the team's MVP award at the end of the regular season. The 35-year-old blueliner is a must-start fantasy option in any format for the postseason.
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