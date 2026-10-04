Karlsson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Karlsson helped out on second-period tallies by Declan Carlile and Ben Kindel. The 36-year-old Karlsson has started well this season with three helpers (two on the power play), three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over two games. The defenseman is seeing time on the top pairing and first power-play unit, putting him in prime position to continue racking up points.