Acquired this offseason from San Jose, Karlsson was unable to hit the scoresheet Tuesday versus the Blackhawks. He posted two shots and three blocked shots along with a minus-2 rating in 26:04 TOI. After posting a career-high 101 points with the Sharks last year, Karlsson will have a chance to put up another strong offensive season playing on the top power-play unit and top-four defensive core. His next chance to record his first point as a Penguin will come Friday against the Capitals.