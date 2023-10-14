Karlsson picked up an assist in Friday's 4-0 road victory against the Capitals.

The veteran rearguard had secondary helper on Evgeni Malkin's opening goal in the second period, Karlsson's first point as a member of the Penguins after going scoreless Tuesday against the Blackhawks. The defenseman finished with a plus-1, with three shots on goal and one blocked shot in his 21:46 of ice time. He'll look to keep up the good work Saturday against the Flames.