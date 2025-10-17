Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Provides two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson registered two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Karlsson has started slow in 2025-26, as these helpers were his first two points of the campaign. The 35-year-old blueliner has added seven shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over five appearances. The Penguins have a fairly inexperienced blue line this season, which will offer Karlsson plenty of opportunities in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit, where he earned one of his helpers Thursday.
