Karlsson registered two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Karlsson has started slow in 2025-26, as these helpers were his first two points of the campaign. The 35-year-old blueliner has added seven shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over five appearances. The Penguins have a fairly inexperienced blue line this season, which will offer Karlsson plenty of opportunities in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit, where he earned one of his helpers Thursday.