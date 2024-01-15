Karlsson had an assist in Monday's 3-0 home victory against the Kraken.

Karlsson extended his point streak to seven games, posting one goal and eight points since flipping the calendar from December to January. The veteran rearguard also added a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in his 25:18 of ice time across 25 shifts. He'll look to push the point streak to eight games when the Penguins open a two-game Southwest road trip against the Golden Knights on Saturday.