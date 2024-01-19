Karlsson missed Friday's practice because of an illness, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He's questionable for Saturday's game against Vegas as a result.

Karlsson has seven goals and 31 points in 42 outings this season. If he's healthy enough to play Saturday, then he'll attempt to extend his seven-game scoring streak in which he's recorded a goal and seven assists. Should Karlsson end up missing the contest, then Ryan Shea might draw into the lineup after being summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.