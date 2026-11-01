Karlsson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Karlsson scored for the second game in a row and earned his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. The 36-year-old defenseman is showing no signs of slowing down this season. He's up to three goals, 13 assists, 25 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 14 appearances. Keep him in fantasy lineups -- the Penguins are struggling, but Karlsson is heavily involved in the offense this year.